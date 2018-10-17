Sussex potter in Italian exhibition

Six lustre potters from five different countries gathered recently in Italy to exhibit their work in Gubbio, among them Sussex potter Jonathan Chiswell Jones.

He commented: “We share a fascination for this branch of the potter’s art. In some countries like Iran, Spain, and Italy the tradition of fusing silver into glaze is still unbroken; in other countries like ours, we can experiment more freely with the technique.”

The exhibition will be held in Spain next, then Iran, the UK and Australia. The Italians warmly welcomed the potters, putting on a civic banquet, a private view of the exhibition, and taking them to visit historic collections of lustre. They also presented Jonathan with a certificate declaring that he is now officially an ‘Honorary Madman of Gubbio.’

He said: “It’s an ancient tradition apparently but it’s reassuring to have my private suspicions confirmed by a splendid official certificate.”

Jonathan will be showing his work at The English Wine Centre near Alfriston along with five other professional Sussex craftsmen on November 3/4. The show is open from 10-5pm, and entry is free.

