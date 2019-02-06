Superhero blockbuster Aquaman at Hailsham Pavilion

Older kids will enjoy Aquaman (12A) which will be showing at Hailsham Pavilion on Saturday February 9 at 2.15pm and 7.45pm, and on Sunday February 10 at 2.15pm.

From director James Wan comes this action-packed adventure which spans the vast breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, starring Jason Momoa. The film reveals the story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime – one that will see him discover if he is worthy of what he was born to be...a king. Aquaman has achieved incredible box office success which has matched Deadpool 2.

read more: Ten things to keep you busy in Eastbourne this week