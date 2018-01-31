Superhero adventures with The Rocketeer

The Rocketeer is a 1991 American period superhero adventure film from Walt Disney Pictures, directed by Joe Johnston, that stars Bill Campbell, Jennifer Connelly, Alan Arkin, Timothy Dalton, Paul Sorvino, and Tiny Ron Taylor.

It is being screened on Sunday afternoon at the Under Ground Theatre. The film is based upon the character created by comic book artist and writer Dave Stevens. Set in 1938 Los Angeles, The Rocketeer tells the story of stunt pilot Cliff Secord who stumbles upon a hidden rocket powered jet pack that he thereafter uses to fly without the need of an aircraft. Starts 2.30pm, tickets £5.