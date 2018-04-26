Super hero action in new movie Black Panther

Older children will enjoy super hero action in Black Panther (12A) which is showing at Hailsham Pavilion on Friday April 27, Saturday April 28 and Sunday April 29 at 7.45pm.

The movies stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, and Lupita Nyong’o.

Black Panther follows T’Challa who, after the events of Captain America: Civil War, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as King. However, when an old enemy reappears on the radar, T’Challa’s mettle as King and Black Panther is tested when he is drawn into a conflict that puts everything at risk.