Summer show starting soon at Royal Hippodrome

Summer 2018 sees the talented performers of Trapdoor Productions return to Eastbourne for the sixth consecutive year with their inimitable take on the great tradition of classic summer season family variety.

That’s Entertainment! will transport audiences back to the golden age of Hollywood movies, musicals and beyond. With songs, dances, comedy sketches and a huge helping of nostalgia, That’s Entertainment! promises to have something for everyone, of every age.

Featuring Eastbourne’s very own all round entertainer Grant Martins alongside a cast of local professional performers and a delightfully cute youth chorus, this show will be a smashing evening out for the entire family.

The summer show will run at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre from April 24 until October 10, every Tuesday and Wednesday 8.15pm. Tickets £8-£40 available from 01323 802020 or book online at www.royalhippodrome.com.