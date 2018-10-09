Stunning work in beautiful quilt show

An explosion of colour and creativity takes place at Leaf Hall, 51 Seaside, on the weekend of October 19/20/21.

A Feast For The Eyes is a quilt exhibition which features work by local quilters from Eastbourne and across the county, with all profits going to Leaf Hall restoration.

Entry is £3, there will be a raffle with prizes, and a fabric stall from local sewing shop Stitches. Members of Old Town Quilters will be on hand with handmade goodies for sale. All visitors have the chance to vote for their favourite quilt, with a prize going to the maker of the ‘Visitor’s Choice’. The café will be open throughout. Open from 10am-4pm on Friday/Saturday, and 10am-2pm on Sunday.