Stunning new fantasy adventure from Disney

Disney’s new and charmingly festive family movie The Nutcracker And The Four Realms opens at the Curzon in Eastbourne on Friday November 2.

Young Clara needs a magical, one-of-a-kind key to unlock a box that contains a priceless gift. A golden thread leads her to the coveted key, but it soon disappears into a strange and mysterious parallel world. In that world, she meets a soldier named Phillip, a group of mice and the regents who preside over three realms. Clara and Phillip must now enter a fourth realm to retrieve the key and restore harmony to the unstable land. Screenings daily at 2.10pm, 5.10pm and 8.10pm.

read more: HATS full of Madness with Our House musical