Still life and landscapes from award-winning artist Stubbs

The Birley Centre will showcase the latest solo exhibition of award-wining Eastbourne artist David Stubbs.

Stillness runs from January 5 to 27 on Saturdays and Sundays only from 11.00 am – 4.00 pm.

It is a selection of works from studio still life set-ups and landscapes done plein-air on the Sussex Downs. All works are the outcome of the accumulation of drawn and painted responses formed over prolonged study of the subject matter.

The paintings illustrate the calming power of stillness.

David Stubbs lives and works as an artist in Eastbourne and teaches life painting part time at The Heatherley School of Fine Art in London.

He said; “I was born and grew up in Sussex. I trained at the Slade School of Fine Art and have been living and working as an artist in Eastbourne for 20 years. I teach part time at an art school in London and exhibit in London.”

www.davidstubbsart.com