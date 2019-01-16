Stan & Ollie - perfect family entertainment in Eastbourne

Enjoy old school family entertainment from the original comedy double act with Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly’s tour de force in Stan & Ollie (PG).

The much loved Laurel and Hardy face an uncertain future with their golden era of Hollywood films long behind them. Diminished by age, the duo set out to reconnect with their adoring fans by touring variety halls in Britain in 1953. The shows are an instant hit but Stan and Ollie can’t shake problems and tension in their partnership. Stan & Ollie has already outstripped Mary Poppings Returns in box office. Screening at Eastbourne Curzon daily at 2pm, 5pm amd 8pm.

read more: Crowdfunding success for first ever production