So cute and fun - see The Lego Movie Part Two

Who wouldn’t love a visit to the Curzon this weekend for The Lego Movie 2 (U)?

It’s been five years since everything was awesome in the Lego world and the citizens are now facing a huge new threat - Lego Duplo invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild. The Second Part is another imaginative adventure, building off the first film in inventive ways, and a blast for viewers of any age. Directed by Mike Mitchell,voiced by Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks and Will Arnett.

There are screenings on Sat/Sun at 1.45pm and 6pm, then 2pm and 5pm on Fri/Mon/Tue/Wed/Thu.

