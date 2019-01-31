See why Stan & Ollie is in the running for film award

If you haven’t seen it yet, find out why Stan & Ollie (PG) is doing such great box office currently with daily screenings at the Curzon this week from Friday February 1 at 2.05pm and 8.05pm.

Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly star in the movie which has outsold Mary Poppins Returns since its release in mid-January, and is up for a BAFTA award for Best British Film.

This is the heart-warming story of Hollywood’s greatest ever comedy double act, and of what would become a triumphant farewell tour.

With their golden era long behind them, the pair embark on a variety hall tour of Britain and Ireland; they together face great pressure, but their love of performing endures.

