SEA exhibition in the Town Hall was “a great success”

The art exhibition held by the Society of Eastbourne Artists (SEA) in the majestic Assembly Hall of Eastbourne Town Hall in mid-November was “a great success.”

The Mayor of Eastbourne Councillor Pat Hearn opened the event with a supporting and enthusiastic speech about the quality and diversity of the artworks on display. Judges for the Eastbourne Herald Trophy were artists Pat Latham, Paul Liddiard and Ann Caffyn MBE.

Former Herald Editor Keith Ridley presented awards to the winners, praising their outstanding work.

The winner of the Trophy was Ursula Grant for her striking abstract painting Bolivian Women. Highly Commended were both Rona Maria Cruisey for The Outing and Clare Szanto for Chloe. Beresford Pont, for Les Hommes Basque, and Alan Everard, for Sailing Barges On The Thames, were Commended.

SEA donated £400 to the Mayor’s Charities which are Embrace Eastbourne, for young people with learning difficulties, and the Salvation Army’s Rebourne Corner (a centre for the homeless), and it was these charities and supporters who provided the delicious cakes and refreshments at the two day exhibition.

Artists receiving the most public votes from visitors to the exhibition were winner Terry Hobbs for Winter Twilight and runner-up Di Jones for Haki Waterfront with Cats.

SEA is a friendly and non-profit making organisation with up to 200 members.