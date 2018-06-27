Rocks And Pebbles with Tiny Towner Tuesday fun

Eastbourne’s Towner Art Gallery hosts two creative sessions every Tuesday at 10.15–11.15am and 11.30–12.30pm for parents and toddlers.

Creative practitioners Octopus Inc. leads these creative play sessions for children under five linked to the themes in the gallery.

July 3 sees Tiny Towner: Rock and Pebbles inspired by Kabir Hussain Terrain 5 in At Altitude.

This will include story telling, messy play and music making. These workshops engage the family by exploring different textures and is a fun way to teach your youngsters and support them to learn and grow. Tickets are available on the Towner website. Limited availability on the door.