Open Houses for Eastbourne Artists leading up to Christmas

Eastbourne Christmas Artists Open Houses and Studios will take place next weekend and the one after in a range of venues across the town.

The events are on December 1/2 and 8/9.

Artists and makers open their doors welcoming visitors to enjoy a variety of artwork and crafts displayed in their homes and studios.

This is a chance to meet the makers in their own homes or studios, see original artwork in a domestic setting and purchase special Christmas presents at reasonable prices. Over 40 artists in 26 venues take part. There are new houses to visit such as Pink in Green Street and Motley in Eastbourne Road, Willingdon, and established favourites like The Festive Glass House in Kings Drive and the Big House in Prideaux Road.

From professional to amateur art appealing to young and old, there is a warm welcome and something for everyone at the Christmas Open Houses and Studios. Pick up a brochure from the Tourist Information Office or from any of the venues taking part. For more information see: www.eastbourneartists.co.uk.

read more: Aled Jones head starry line-up for Rye Christmas concerts