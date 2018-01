Early Man is directed by Academy Award winner Nick Park. A plucky cave man named Dug and his sidekick Hognob must unite their tribe against a mighty enemy - the Bronze Age. The film will take audiences on an extraordinary journey into an exciting new world unleashing an unforgettable tribe of unique and funny new characters voiced by an all-star British cast including Eddie Redmayne, Maisie Williams, Tom Hiddleston and Timothy Spall.