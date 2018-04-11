Moving and unforgettable science fiction masterpiece

The always wonderful Steven Spielberg classic E.T The Extra-Terrestial will be screened at the Towner Art Gallery on Sunday April 15 from 2pm.

A film that needs no introduction, Spielberg’s beloved masterpiece tells the story of a stranded extra-terrestrial, befriended by 10-year-old Elliott and his siblings, in dire need of help in getting back to his home planet. After being introduced to the early pleasures of watching TV, drinking beer and trick-or-treating, E.T. decides it’s time to “phone home.”

One of the most deeply touching of all science fiction movies, since its release in 1982, E.T. has been charming children and adults alike. Tickets £4.