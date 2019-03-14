Mary Poppins Returns - perfect family movie this weekend in Hailsham Pavilion

If you haven’t already seen it or simply want to enjoy the magic again, Mary Poppins Returns starring the wonderful Emily Blunt is at Hailsham Pavilion this weekend with a Kids 4 A Quid screening on Saturday March 16 at 2.15pm.

There is also an autism friendly screening on Sunday March 17 at 10.30am.

Mary Poppins is the practically-perfect nanny with special skills who can turn any task into a fantastic adventure; also stars Lin-Manuel Miranda as Jack, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters and Colin Firth and Meryl Streep, with a guest appearance from Dick Van Dyke.

