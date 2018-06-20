Local teenager directs first short movie in Eastbourne

Residents and visitors to Hampden Park may have been curious to see a film crew in the vicinity as local teenager Benedict Webb directed his first short film there.

Next Week, a three minute film also written by Bendict, tells the story of a grandson’s struggle with his grandfather who is suffering from Alzheimer’s. The short film was commissioned by Screen South/Channel 4 as part of the Random Acts project, aimed at encouraging young filmmakers. The filmmaking initiative commissioned just eight short films to be made, selected from hundreds of entries by young filmmakers from across the South of England. The filming, largely centered in Hampden Park and the café, involved a 15 person crew including actor Mick Ford, best known for his role in the film Scum with Ray Winstone.

Benedict was thrilled with the generosity of his experienced lead actor and said: “It was amazing to have such an actor of Mick’s calibre to be involved in the project, he gave his all to the two day filming period, was very supportive to all the young crew and also waived his fee in order to support the film.” Benedict, 18, went to Cavendish School and is going on to Portsmouth University this Autumn/

The short film will be shown both at Lewes Depot cinema and Komedia Blue Room film festival in Brighton over the coming weeks, and can be viewed via randomacts.channel4.com.