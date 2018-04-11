Letting your imagination be inspired by artwork

Tell me a Story: Shadow Puppet Workshop will be held at the Towner Art Gallery on Sunday April 15, from 11am-1pm.

Suitable for families with children aged 5-11, this is an opportunity to let your imagination be sparked by Towner’s current exhibition ‘We Stared at the Moon from the Centre of the Sun’.

Led by local theatre company Wishworks, learn what makes a really good story, design characters and scenery, make your own shadow puppets, then watch your story on stage.

This workshop is provided on a ‘pay what you can’ basis. Booking recommended, adults must stay throughout.