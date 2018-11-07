Kubrick masterpiece marks the centenary of armistice

It is not by chance that next Wednesday’s presentation by the Eastbourne Film Society is showing on this particular date (November 14).

The Society regularly meets at the Curzon Cinema on Wednesdays with seats available for the public and this is the slot closest to the centenary of the ending of the First World War on 11th November 1918.

To mark that event the Society is screening a recently reissued print of what is now regarded as one of the greatest of all films that plays out against the background of that war, Stanley Kubrick’s Paths of Glory. Set in 1916, it is a work which initially portrays life in the trenches making such stunning use of camera movement that no other film has captured scenes of this kind quite so vividly.

Made in 1957 and therefore relatively early in Kubrick’s career, Paths of Glory is nevertheless a masterpiece, and an early highlight in the career of Kirk Douglas.

The film will be screened at 2pm, 5pm and 8.15pm.