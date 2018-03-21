Join dance workshop with Thick & Tight

Eleanor Perry and Daniel Hay-Gordon are Thick & Tight, the British-based dance theatre duo, creating avant-garde shows using dance, lip-syncing, text, film, design and acting to present characters who collide on the dance floor.

They have a residency supported by The Royal Hippodrome Theatre from April 4-6 where they will be developing new “monstrous modernist ballet” Queen Have & Miss Haven’t. They will be holding a free workshop on Friday April 6 from 5-7pm for around 20 local dancers, whatever standard or age, to learn sections from their repertoire and gain insight. To book a place email eleanorperry@hotmail.co.uk