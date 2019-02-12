Join artist Ben Dawson at DC1 Gallery and Cafe

Eastbourne artist Ben Dawson has a vibrant and energetic painting style and his work has been making waves.

He commented: “I am lucky to live right on the beach in Pevensey Bay and draw great inspiration from the sea. I spend a great deal of time on the water paddle boarding and kitesurfing and many of my pieces are local views from my paddle board.

My favourite medium is pen and ink and my artistic style has been described as architectural with energetic abstraction.

I use many techniques to gain some interesting effects and have gradually developed a signature look to my art.”

Ben has a residency at DC1 Gallery and Cafe on Seaside from Tuesday February 26 until Saturday March 23.

His work will be on display from Tue-Sat, 11-5pm, but Ben will also hold four painting workshops.

Ben will share tips and techniques, and the workshops are aimed at anyone interested in developing their painting skills. The medium will be acrylic ink and pen.

The workshops last three hours and are £40 each to include all materials, canvas and tuition.

Silver Birches is on Saturday March 2, and covers use of masking fluid, wet in wet techniques, depth and pen work. Eastbourne Pier is on Saturday March 9 and focuses on perspective, sea and sky. The third is Belle Toute and Birling Gap on Saturday March 16, with an interesting take on this classic view, and last there is Advanced Persective on Saturday March 23, mainly pencil and pen work with washes.

Please arrive at 1.30pm for a 2pm start. Wear clothes that you don’t mind getting a bit of paint on. Book on www.onlineticketseller.com or buy at DC1 Gallery and Cafe.

