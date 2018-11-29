Jack Black movie full of magic and adventure at Hailsham Pavilion

Not for little ones, but older children will love Jack Black’s 2018 movie The House With A Clock In Its Walls (12A), from Amblin Entertainment.

Jack and two-time Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett star in the magical adventure which tells the spine-tingling tale of 10-year-old Lewis (Owen Vaccaro) who goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house with a mysterious tick-tocking heart. But his new town’s sleepy façade jolts to life with a secret world of warlocks and witches when Lewis accidentally awakens the dead.

Screening at Hailsham Pavilion on Friday November 30 at 7.45pm, Saturday December 1 at 11am, Sunday December 2 at 2.15pm and 7.45pm.

read more: Ten great things to do this week in Eastbourne - from Friday November 30

