Jack Black and the gang are back with new Goosebumps 2

If family fright night fun is what you’re after, then Goosebumps 2 - Haunted Halloween (PG) should be a real crowdpleaser this week.

There are showings at Eastbourne Curzon at 2.05pm, 4pm, 6pm, and 8.10pm daily.

While collecting junk one day, best friends Sonny and Sam meet Slappy, a mischievous talking dummy from an unpublished Goosebumps book. Slappy kidnaps Sonny’s mother and brings all of his ghoulish friends back to life - just in time for Halloween. As the town becomes overrun with monsters and witches, Sonny joins forces with his sister, Sam and a kindly neighbor to save Sonny’s mum. Stars Jack Black, Madison Iseman and Jeremy Ray Taylor.

read more: Beauty And The Beast at Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome Theatre