It’s party time - family friendly rave will get everyone grooving together

TotRockin’Beats is coming to Eastbourne for an afternoon of family fun on Sunday December 6 from 2-5pm.

The award-winning inter-generational party outfit, which has previously sold out 1000-capacity events in Brighton, and Worthing, is taking over Towner Art Gallery for a one of a kind afternoon rave.

For three hours the space will be transformed into a mini-festival for all ages. It will feature DJs Get It Together, Eastbourne-based Funk outfit The OG 45s and Matty Dread, playing dancefloor fillers from the 80s and 90s. The music will run alongside soft play, Lego, huge a craft area, games with prizes and interactive digital visuals.

Organiser Dan Flanagan said: “Mums and dads can have a glass of wine or a beer and hit the dancefloor with their kids, and take part in a huge range of inclusive activities, such as street dance, face painting and a huge crafting area.

“Instead of The Wheels On The Bus, we have DJs spinning old-school hip-hop, funk and dance classics.”

Dan set up Tot Rockin’ Beats two and a half years ago; 30 events later it’s proved “a spectacular success story.” Not only has it reignited many a tired parent’s love of a good time out but, as a non-profit organisation is committed to the idea of community and challenging social isolation by creating events that anyone from the age of 0-97 can join in.

Although primarily focused on young families, Tot Rockin’ events have seen many older people and adults with learning difficulties get involved, while TotRockers have got behind food drives, and toy drives for victims of domestic abuse.

“It’s raving with a social conscience,” said Dan: “That’s what hip-hop was originally about when it started in the Bronx in the 1970s – music, art, dance, community – and we stick with that idea. We are so pleased to be working with the Towner team, to bring Eastbourne the first of its kind event. We want to give people the chance to create and participate in a range of different art forms, in this incredible space. Then be home, exhausted by bath and bedtime.”

Tickets are £8 for children and £10 for adults, with all entertainment included. Tickets are available from www.totrockinbeats.com.

read more: Launch of new comedy night for Eastbourne