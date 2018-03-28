Isle Of Dogs new movie at the Curzon cinema

New family movie Isle Of Dogs opens at the Curzon Cinema on Friday March 31 with screenings at 1.40pm, 3.50pm, and 8.15pm.

In this stop-motion-animated film from Wes Anderson, an outbreak of canine flu in Japan leads all dogs to be quarantined on an island. A boy (Koyu Rankin) journeys there to rescue his dog Spots (Liev Schreiber), and gets help from a pack of misfit canines. His quest inspires a group of dog lovers to expose a government conspiracy. The voice cast also includes Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Bob Balaban, Greta Gerwig, and Yoko Ono.