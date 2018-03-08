Inspiring and dramatic film Darkest Hour at Hailsham

Darkest Hour is not a movie for little ones - even though rated PG - yet older children might be interested in this Oscar winning performance by Gary Oldman as Winston Churchhill. There are showings at Hailsham Pavilion on March 14/15 at 2.15pm and 7.45pm.

During the early days of World War II, Britain faces a real threat of invasion. As the seemingly unstoppable Nazi forces advance, and with the Allied army stranded at Dunkirk, the fate of Western Europe hangs on the leadership of the newly-appointed British Prime Minister. Directed by Joe Wright, this is the dramatic story of four weeks in 1940 during which Churchill’s courage to lead changed the course of world history.