Innovative work from local artists

Now We are 7, a group of local women artists, presents the outcome of a year long collaborative art project Change & Disrupt, preceded by a talk at Towner Gallery Eastbourne.

Seven artists set out on an experimental journey, each one making one piece of work which was then passed on to another member. This exhibition was sponsored by a donation from the Chalk Cliff Trust. The group will be giving an illustrated talk at the Towner on Wednesday March 28 from 6-8pm, followed by an exhibition of Change & Disrupt at Martyrs Gallery in Lewes from April 7-27 12, from noon–5pm (Thursday–Sunday).