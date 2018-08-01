Incredibles 2 is fun film for all ages this summer

If you can’t stand the heat, get into the cinema and enjoy an hour or two in the dark watching Incredibles 2 (PG).

This summer blockbuster is being screened daily at Eastbourne Curzon at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm, and Hailsham Pavilion at 2.15pm Friday to Tuesday, and 11am on Wed/Thu.

Everyone’s favourite family of superheroes is back in Incredibles 2 - but this time Helen is in the spotlight, leaving Bob at home with Violet and Dash to navigate the day-to-day heroics of life. It’s a tough transition for everyone, made tougher because the family is still unaware of baby Jack-Jack’s emerging superpowers.