How To Train Your Dragon - The Hidden World screening in Hailsham Pavilion

How to Train Your Dragon - The Hidden World (PG) is at Hailsham Pavilion on Saturday March 23 at 11am and Sunday March 24 at 2.15pm.

From DreamWorks Animation comes this surprising tale about growing up, finding the courage to face the unknown, and how nothing can ever train you to let go.

What began as an unlikely friendship between an adolescent Viking and a fearsome Night Fury dragon has become an epic adventure spanning their lives. The series director Dean DeBlois returns alongside cast which includes Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera and F.Murray Abraham.

