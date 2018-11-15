Green and so grumpy - but The Grinch is top box office

The Grinch (U) is already doing great box office since it went on general release last weekend - find out why the Dr Seuss story which is voiced by the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch plus Pharrell Williams is winning audiences over with screenings at Eastbourne Curzon cinema at 2.05pm, 5.05pm and 8.05pm.

The Grinch and his loyal dog, Max, live a solitary existence inside a cave on Mount Crumpet. His main source of aggravation comes during Christmastime when his neighbors in Whoville celebrate the holidays with a bang. The disgruntled Grinch realizes there is one way to gain peace - by stealing Christmas.

