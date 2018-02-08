Great fun workshop for budding animators

A family animation workshop is part of the Devonshire Collective Digital Weekender Storytelling: Real and Unreal.

It takes place on Saturday February 10 from 1-4pm, tickets £12.

The workshop will be about developing a story, designing and constructing a cardboard village, and filming this using stop-motion animation.

The resulting film will go on YouTube, and the finished set will form part of a major new exhibition for Animazing in 2018. The workshop is suitable for ages 8-16, and parents are welcome to stay or explore some of the other DC venues and events.