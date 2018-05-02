Gnome time like present to see this feelgood movie

Can’t wait to see the next in the series of adorable animated Gnome movies? You don’t have to, Sherlock Gnomes is on at Eastbourne Cineworld from Saturday May 6.

Gnomeo and Juliet moved to London where their only concern is getting their garden ready. After a string of garden gnome disappearances, the pair look to legendary detective Sherlock Gnomes to solve the case of their missing friends and family.

This action-packed sequel features the voices of returning cast James McAvoy, Emily Blunt, Stephen Merchant and Ozzy Osbourne, plus Johnny Depp as Sherlock Gnomes, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Watson. For info visit cineworld.co.uk.