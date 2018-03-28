Get all arty and creative with Towner workshop

Out of the Shadows: Shadow Puppet Workshop will run at the Towner Gallery on Saturday March 31, from 1-3pm.

The idea is to let that imagination be sparked by current exhibition ‘We Stared at the Moon from the Centre of the Sun.’

Led by local theatre company Wishworks, you can then learn what makes a really good story, design characters and scenery, make your own shadow puppets, then sit back and watch your story on stage. This workshop continues the Towner’s day/night theme explored in free learning space Fuse Box. Booking recommended. Children aged 8 plus, children may be left with a signed permission form.