Fun dance event is aimed at all levels

A fun swing dance workshop taking place in Eastbourne on Sunday April 15 aims to raise money for disability charity, Possability People.

The workshop will teach the basics of a swing dance called Balboa which came from Southern California in the jazz age.

This is a gentle partner dance and the workshop is aimed at all levels. No previous experience is needed, and neither is a partner, as everyone taking part will move around during the class.

The workshop takes place at St John’s Parish Hall, 77 Meads Road, from 2pm until 5pm and it also includes afternoon tea.

The workshop costs £18 per person, with all the proceeds going to Possability People, which runs several services in Eastbourne, including advice and information for disabled people and people with long term health conditions, and other independent living services.

Advance booking to secure a place is essential.

Please email katy@possabilitypeople.org.uk. To find out more about the work and aims of Possabililty People, visit the online site www.possabilitypeople.org.uk