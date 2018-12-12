Fresh and funny family movie that spins a web of delight - Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse at Eastbourne Curzon

Spider-Man - Into The Spider-Verse (PG) is the latest computer-animated super-hero adventure based on Marvel comics which was released this week and described as “rousingly entertaining” in early reviews.

Bitten by a radioactive spider, teenager Miles Morales develops mysterious powers that transform him. When he meets Peter Parker, he soon realizes that there are many others who share his special, high-flying talents. Miles must juggle his school life with his status and responsibilities as a superhero, but things are about to get complicated as he must battle the evil Kingpin.

There are screenings at Eastbourne Curzon from Friday December 14 at 1.30pm, 5.50pm and 8.10pm.

