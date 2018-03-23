French film-maker filming in Sussex

French film-maker and Anglophile Ethan Atwood is hoping to make progress with his new film in Eastbourne this weekend after a postponement earlier this month because of bad weather.

Ethan is working with Amazon Prime in the UK to make a short film.

Ethan

“I was working with Amazon in France, and I was wanting to make a film exclusively for the English service.

“The film is the story of a child who is trying to attract its mother’s attention. The child is a girl and she is nine years old. She just wants to play, but her mother is on the phone...”

The film will be called So Can We Play? Ethan expects it to be four or five minutes in length.

After having to postpone the shoot on March 4, Ethan is hoping to wrap it up on March 24.

Ethan came across Eastbourne on the internet, but he’s very much looking to live in the UK now.

“Eastbourne is a very beautiful place. I like the sea and the life of the town.

“I adore England. I would like to live in England now. I think the English are much more adorable than the French. Yes, I think I will live here. It is the countryside and the location and the life and the atmosphere of the town. I am so used to France. To be abroad suddenly is great.”

