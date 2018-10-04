Flawless is bringing new show to town this weekend

Chase The Dream: The Reboot comes to the Devonshire Park Theatre on Sunday October 7 at 3pm.

Following their world tour, Flawless is back in the UK performing even bigger and jaw-dropping routines than ever before.

Stars of the smash-hit movies Street Dance 3D 1 & 2 and two-time winners of the World Dance Championships, Flawless came to the fore on TV’s Britain’s Got Talent a few years ago and their popularity has continued to rise ever since.

This is a high-energy, acrobat-fused, feelgood family show. Tickets £25 with concessions from 01323 412000 or eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

