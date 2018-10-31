Film festival Crossing The Screen is back in Eastbourne

Crossing The Screen is a film festival which showcases innovative and independent forms of visual art from all over the world.

The Eastbourne-based event is devoted to celebrating unique voices and up-and-coming cinema talent.

The festival has announced its competition line-up, with 70 short films and eight feature films screening from 42 countries, from November 29 - December 2. They will be shown at the Towner Art Gallery, the Belgian Cafe, and The Hart pub.

Now in its third year, the festival is growing a strong reputation among the international independent film community.

This year will comprise 10 competitive sections (nine for short films and one for feature films) chosen from almost 500 submissions, in the genres of live action, animation, experimental and documentary. They include four world premieres and over 30 UK premieres.

Crossing the Screen 2017 introduced for the first time a competitive feature programme with movies from acclaimed up-and-coming international filmmakers. The winner was The Levelling by Hope Dickson Leach.

This year, eight feature films will be competing, such as The Ciambra about a Roman boy’s coming of age, and Holiday by Scandinavian filmmaker Isabella Eklöf.

There is also a short films category with more than 70 short films over nine competitive programmes - A Cold Summer Night (Locarno Film Festival 2018), Like A Good Kid (Cannes FIlm Festival 2018) and Fauve (Sundance 2018) are just some screening for the first time in the UK.

There will be a special charity showing of Equilibrium directed by Sussex actor/director Renato Pires.

The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday December 2, followed by the festival’s closing party at the Belgian Cafe.

For more details visit www.crossingthescreen.org.

