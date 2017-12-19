Fantasy fun and real life romance

Family entertainment is on offer at the Curzon cinema in Eastbourne with some crowd-pleasing new releases.

Jumanji - Welcome To The Jungle (12A) is an enjoyable fantasy adventure which stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Karen Gillan. Also in the mix is the popular Paddington 2 (PG) which features British talent such as Huge Bonneville, Sally Hawkins and Hugh Grant, with Ben Whishaw voicing the little bear.

Ferdinand (U) comes from the creators of Ice Age and is the endearing tale of a little bull with a big heart.

Coming away from family fun there is the true story of Hollywood’s most unlikely romance in Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool (15), which has the luminous Annette Bening alongside Jamie Bell - this movie has not been shown widely so don’t miss a real treat, it is showing on Friday, Saturday and Sunday only.

From Wednesday December 27 there will be The Greatest Showman (12A) which sees Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams and Zac Efron in a musical celebrating the birth of show business. The cinema will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.