Family movies

The Greatest Showman will headline Airbourne’s four day film festival of free family friendly movies which ends on Sunday August 19.

The big screen on the beach at the Wish Tower Slopes will play host to a free family movie as soon as the flying programme ends each day, as well as displaying airshow selfies on the Twitter Wall during the day.

The festival on Friday August 17 has secret agent tot The Boss Baby (U) from 5pm. On Saturday, Paddington 2 (PG) makes an appearance on screen from 5pm, as the lovable but troublesome bear, along with a hilarious turn by Hugh Grant.

The festival ends on Sunday with The Greatest Showman (PG) from 4.35pm, bringing a spectacular musical conclusion to the flying, before a fantastic evening of twilight flying and fireworks.

During the day, Twitter fans can see themselves on the big screen by tweeting selfies to @eb_airshow using #EastbourneSelfie. Photo by Graham Huntley.