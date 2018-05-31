Exhibition of serene seascapes and landscapes at Eastbourne gallery

After successful winter and spring exhibitions at the Nigel Greaves Gallery, a new collection of seascapes and landscapes is on show.

A lover of light on nature, Nigel Greaves has orchestrated a highly colourful palette that finely reflects the solidarity and energy of his compositions.

Those who love original art and are seeking something special for their home, office or for a present will find a broad array of interesting and affordable subjects to choose from in this new exhibition.

Nigel’s paintings are always dominated with tones that exhale a mixture of brilliantly colourful surfaces – reds, yellows, blues and oranges all in rich textures that work together to form a beautiful picture that pleases the eye of all those who love to discover natural beauty.

Nigel said, “I’m an experimentalist and always have been.

“I want to create original, different and exciting work but at the same time I make sure my pieces are balanced and I never commit anything to canvas until I’m confident as I can be that it will work.

“My works start with working drawings, on average seven or eight per painting.

“I think my favourites have to be those which were most challenging, both for me to paint and for the viewer to look at.

“Paintings should be timeless and something you never tire of.”

Nigel has applied his choice of colour in such a way which reflects the energy of his compositions, it means the very careful use of the colour itself is often given as much importance as the subject matter.

The gallery is now in its 11th year and has attracted many customers from all over the UK and Europe as well as Russia, the USA, Hong Kong, South Africa, Norway, Switzerland and Australia.

Nigel Greaves was elected a fellow of the Royal Society of Arts in 1994 and studied fine art, art history and graphic design under Robert Tavener at Eastbourne College of Art and Design.

Nigel Greaves Gallery is at Grand Hotel Buildings, (behind the Grand Hotel), Eastbourne 01323 638268 Open daily 10am-5pm. Sunday 11am – 4pm

To find out more visit the website at www.nigelgreavesgallery.co.uk or just google nigel greaves gallery