Easter Egg Hunt for little ones at Batemans

Throughout the Easter school holidays local National Trust properties such as Batemans - Rudyard Kipling’s former home in Burwash - will be offering families the chance to join in the fun of an Easter Egg Hunt.

Based on nature poetry and inspired by the garden and estate, this larger than usual Easter hunt will have the children looking around the garden, play area and wider estate to find clues and win a Cadbury chocolate treat. This children’s activity event runs from April 6 - 22. Opening hours at the 17th century house which has a stunning lily pond are 10-4pm. For more information and ticket details call 01435 882302.

