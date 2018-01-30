Eastbourne Music And Arts Festival starts next Friday

The 58th Eastbourne Music and Arts Festival runs from February 9-18.

The aims of this competitive annual festival, which began in 1961, is to encourage the study and practice of the arts in all their forms.

The Music and Speech, Local and Open Dance, Choir and Choral Speech classes will be held at the Causeway School, Larkspur Drive, Langney.

The new venue comes with plenty of new possibilities and this will be the first time for many years that the entire event is held under one roof. There is a full size restaurant open to provide hot meals for entrants, their friends, family, volunteers, adjudicators and spectators. There is a large free car park and buses stop right outside the school. Don’t miss out on what young performers have to offer - more information about timings and tickets can be booked on the Eastbourne Music and Arts Festival website. Spectators tickets can be bought on site cash only.