Eastbourne-inspired artist on show

A new exhibition opens on Saturday (June 2) at Emma Mason Gallery in Cornfield Terrace.

Charles Bartlett - Original prints from his Studio features work by this highly regarded artist and printmaker Charles Bartlett (1921-2014).

Bartlett grew up in Eastbourne having moved here as a young boy with his mother after his father died.

His mother ran a guesthouse in Grange Road and the young Charles Bartlett would spend time after school on the beach.

He went to Eastbourne Grammar School and then Eastbourne Art School where his talents were recognised and he was awarded a scholarship to the Royal College of Art in London.

His contact with Eastbourne remained strong and he held his first one-man show at the Towner Gallery in 1956.

He later moved to teach in London and Essex. He soon established himself as a highly skilled artist and printmaker with his work exhibited across the country. Charles Bartlett - Original prints from his Studio opens this weekend at the Emma Mason Gallery and runs until Saturday June 30.