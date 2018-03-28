Eastbourne artists ready to open their doors to the public

Soon our local creatives will be opening their homes and studios to show off a mix of artwork and crafts across town.

Eastbourne Artists Spring Open Houses And Studios will take place on April 7/8 and 14/15. There will also be exhibitions and workshops in galleries. All are free.

There are several newcomers including Angie Elliott who will be displaying millinery and giving hat making demonstrations at 55 Victoria Drive, David And Friends in Anderida Road, Lower Willingdon, and Brenda Bruzon in Northiam Road.

Also, welcoming visitors are old favourites Elda Abramson in Orchard Road and John and Helen Warren at the Big House in Prideaux Road, with two studios open in Commercial Mews - Graham Matthews, The Clay Workshop, and Althor Design Studio displaying Daniel Ruckstuhl’s bespoke furniture.

The Devonshire Collective will be celebrating its first birthday with exhibitions and demonstrations in three venues in Seaside. Julian Sutherland-Beatson will be exhibiting paintings at the Birley Centre and Studio 11 at the Old Printworks will be showing printmaking and textiles. Something different is at the Venton Centre where Age Concern is putting on a show of paintings.

Brochures available from the Makery in the Enterprise Centre, Eastbourne Tourist Information Centre, Towner, www.eastbourneartists.co.uk.