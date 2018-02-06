Eastbourne artists getting ready to show off their work

Registration is now open for everyone who wants to take part in this year’s Eastbourne Artists Open Houses and Studios.

This local event has been running successfully for many years. Formerly attached to the Eastbourne Festival, it is now an individual entity, bringing the community together through creativity. Eastbourne has a large and eclectic number of artists and makers and the Open Houses is “a wonderful way” to meet them, see their work and support their practice. For artists this is an informal yet valuable way to connect with their public and show the rest of the community what they do.

The 2018 Spring Open Houses and Studios will take place during the two weekends of April 7/8 and 14/15. Eastbourne artists and makers, of all types and abilities are encouraged to take part. From March a booklet, detailing all those participating, will be distributed widely across the town and county. This will also be posted on www.eastbourneartists.co.uk where all details can be found.

The price of registration for a single entry remains at £60. The deadline for registering is Friday Feb 23. Visit the website to see the booking form; If you want more information please contact Helen Warren at the Big House on johnthepot_helen@lineone.net, 01323 731792, 078114 80292 or Julian Sutherland-Beatson on jsb@pavilion.co.uk.

In the meantime, art lovers can follow Eastbourne Artists on their Facebook page.