Dress up and sing with The Greatest Showman in Eastbourne

Singalong with the Mayor at a special screening of The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams and Zac Efron.

The Mayor’s charities fundraiser will be held at the Towner Art Gallery on Friday January 18 and starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from the Tourist Information Centre or eventbrite.com.

Inspired by the imagination of P. T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman is an original musical that celebrates the birth of a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

Dress up as your favourite character, or smart casual. Please advise the Mayor’s Office if you are a wheelchair user.

