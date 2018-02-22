Don’t miss Slowness exhibition at DC1 gallery

The Slowness exhibition at DC1 Gallery on Seaside continues until March 4.

In an age of fibre-optic broadband, high processing gadgets and an ever-increasing appetite for fast information, we are living in an age of speed. The aim of Slowness is to explore digital art and culture, and is made up of two bodies of digital artwork, based on slowness and looking again. Collaboration, creativity and experimentation are at the heart of Chinese Room and Site-Eye initiated projects. They present a new way of approaching art and commercial sectors, and an alternative way for artists to work. Open Tue-Sat, 11am-5pm, free entry.