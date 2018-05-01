Debut artist’s exhibition at The Makery in Eastbourne

An established local photographer, Mark Huntley - who has worked in mainly landscape and wedding photography - is to showcase his lesser known painting and drawing skills at a small exhibition in Eastbourne.

Mark will feature as a guest artist at The Makery art gallery and his show will display a selection of paintings in his own recognisable impressionist style, which combines watercolour with ink. All of the artworks were inspired by the beautiful and natural scenery from around the Eastbourne and Sussex region. The work on show will consist of 8-10 paintings. Each will be predominately a watercolour but with a further fine detailing technique using black ink. The landscape scenes range from coastal seascapes, such as Beachy Head at Falling Sands and The Carpet Gardens at Eastbourne Pier, to well-known local countryside settings, including Belle Tout and The Seven Sisters. The show opens on May 14 and runs for six weeks.